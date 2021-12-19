Extradition of businessman Klyushin another case of US ‘hunt’ for Russians - embassy

GENEVA, December 19. / TASS /. The extradition of Russian businessman Vladislav Klyushin by Switzerland to the US is yet another case of Washington’s ‘hunt’ for Russian citizens in third countries, press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bern Vladimir Khokhlov told TASS on Sunday.

"We must note that we are dealing with yet another case of Washington’s ongoing ‘hunt’ for Russian citizens in third countries," Khokhlov noted.

"We are deeply saddened by the Swiss Federal Office of Justice’s decision and hasty extradition of Russian national Klyushin, who has been under arrest since March 21, 2021, on the US extradition request, on December 18," the press secretary stated.