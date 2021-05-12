No Indian COVID variants found in Russia yet, says deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. No cases of India’s COVID-19 variant have been detected in Russia, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova told reporters on Wednesday.

"No," she said in response to a corresponding question.

Golikova pointed out that Russia’s vaccines are effective against those variants.

"Maybe not as [effective] as against the reference strain, which we have already gotten used to, but nevertheless, studies prove that we are protected," the deputy prime minister assured.

The official noted that there are two Indian strains - with one and two mutations. She urged Russians to get vaccinated more actively.

"We are protected all together and will stop being sick all together when more people develop herd immunity, which can only be achieved in two ways - either by having the illness or being vaccinated," she stressed.

In addition, she emphasized that "it is unequivocally bad to get infected," since the global experience and the experience of Russian people who have survived the disease show that it entails adverse effects, especially for those who suffer from chronic, cardiovascular, endocrine diseases, and obesity.

"So once again I want to ask our citizens to consider that, as it is crucial to receive the vaccine," the deputy prime minister concluded.