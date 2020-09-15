Over 7 mln people in Russia vaccinated against flu

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. More than 7.3 million Russians have been vaccinated against influenza so far, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing said on its website on Tuesday.

"Vaccination against influenza is being carried out in all constituent entities of Russia. To date, more than 7.3 million people have been vaccinated against influenza in Russia, which accounts for 5.0% of the population," the report said.

The watchdog also noted the low incidence of acute respiratory viral infections due to non-influenza respiratory viruses.

Flu vaccination is the main way to prevent the disease. The optimal time for influenza vaccination is the period from September to November.