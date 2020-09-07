Health minister cautions against viewing Russia’s coronavirus situation as having subsided

SOLNECHNOGORSK /Moscow region/, September 7./TASS/. It’s still too soon to say that the novel coronavirus situation in Russia has stabilized, the country’s Minister of Health Mikhail Murashko said on Monday.

"It is too early to say that everything has calmed down for now," the minister said within the framework of the Leaders of Russia national management competition.

Focusing on what had been done to fight the pandemic, the minister said that about 180,000 hospital beds had been repurposed promptly and online medical advisory centers were set up.

Besides, over 1.5 million medical workers were trained to offer medical aid to coronavirus patients or suspected COVID-19 patients.

To date, 1,030,690 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 843,277 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 17,871 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.