Post-registration phase of coronavirus vaccination to begin in Moscow on September 5-7

MOSCOW, September 1. /TASS/. The coronavirus vaccination of volunteers as part of the third stage of vaccine trials will begin on September 5-7, Director of Russia’s Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology Alexander Gintsburg told TASS on Tuesday.

"The post-registration phase has already begun, the vaccine will be distributed among Moscow outpatient clinics on September 3-4. As far as I remember, there will be seven outpatient clinics in the beginning, and as the research goes on, I think that 15-20 outpatient clinics will be involved because there are plans to vaccinate 40,000 people… I think the vaccination will begin on September 5-7," he said.

Gintsburg explained that the volunteers would have to undergo medical testing and the vaccine would be administered two to three days later.

On August 11, Russia became the first country to register a coronavirus vaccine, which was named Sputnik V. The vaccine was developed by the Gamaleya Institute and underwent clinical trials in June and July.