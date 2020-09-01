The Day of Knowledge is celebrated in Russia on September 1. It marks the start of the academic year for schoolchildren and college students. Children across the globe started going back to class despite the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases across the globe exceeded 25 mln on August 30, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which relies on data provided by international organizations, federal and local authorities. First day back to school in different parts of the world - in this photo gallery.
First day back to school in the new reality of coronavirus
From Russia to Belgium, China to France, tens of millions of kids return to school on September 1
First-grade students attending their first class at School 1502 in Moscow, Russia, September 1© Vyacheslav Prokofyev/TASS
Elementary school pupils are seen during the first school day in Tychy, Poland, September 1© EPA-EFE/Andrzej Grygiel
An elementary school student wearing a mask has her body temperature checked amid the coronavirus pandemic as she enters school on the first day of class in Ashkelon, Israel, September 1© AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov
A child washing her hands during the first school day of the new season at the Heembeek primary school in Brussels, Belgium, September 1© AP Photo/Francisco Seco
A girl wearing a protective face mask during her first day of school, in Amman, Jordan, September 1© EPA-EFE/ANDRE PAIN
A child has his temperature taken at the entrance to the private International American School in Barcelona, Spain, September 1© EPA-EFE/Marta Perez
People walking into subway wearing face masks on a first school day in Prague, Czech Republic, September 1© AP Photo/Petr David Josek
First-grade students at a ceremony marking the beginning of a new academic year at School 218 in Novosibirsk, Russia© Kirill Kukhmar/TASS
Teacher looking at a schoolchild washing his hands at the Roissy-en-Brie elementary school, outside Paris, France, September 1© AP Photo/Jeffrey Schaeffer
Pupils wearing face masks to protect against coronavirus are seen in a classroom during a ceremony marking the start of classes at a school as part of the traditional opening of the school year known as "Day of Knowledge" in Grozny, Russia, September 1© AP Photo/Musa Sadulayev
Students arrive at Wuhan High School on the first day of the new fall semester in Wuhan, Hubei Province, China, 01 September© EPA-EFE/STR
School students attending a class at World International School of Turin, Italy, September 1© EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MARCO
A schoolchild raising her arm to answer teacher during a class in Bischheim, France, September 1© AP Photo/Jean-Francois Badias
