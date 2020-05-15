Newborns for sale: Officials slam Ukraine for morphing into global online surrogacy market

KIEV, May 15. /TASS/. The affair of dozens of babies born by surrogate mothers in Ukraine for foreigners (the infants are trapped in Kiev due to the pandemic), has exposed blank spots in Ukrainian legislation and requires the authorities’ urgent intervention, Ukrainian presidential commissioner for children’s rights, Nikolai Kuleba, said about the row over 46 newborns, being kept at a hotel in Kiev’s suburb.

"This case shows once again the rightlessness of children born by surrogate mothers. Ukraine has in fact turned into an international online trader in children. We have no idea of how many such children Ukraine ‘supplies to clients’ in other countries in reality," Kuleba said on his Facebook page. He warns that the commercialization of such services in Ukraine facilitates uncontrolled trafficking of Ukrainian children to other countries.

The Ukrainian parliament’s human rights commissioner, Lyudmila Denisova, too, drew attention to this affair on Thursday.

"Once again Ukraine is in the focus of a scandal over children born by surrogate mothers," she said. "This is a confirmation that the market of services of surrogate mothers in Ukraine is vast and chaotic, while the technologies are advertised as a high-quality trade item."

Denisova urged the police, the Health Ministry and the Social Policies Ministry to take urgent measures.

The online resource Strana says Ukraine is one of the few countries where surrogacy is officially legal. In recent years, according to the organization Families Through Surrogacy, the number of those eager to use the services of surrogate mothers in Ukraine has soared ten-fold. Ukraine turned out far more attractive to foreign clients as soon as the previous center of surrogacy, the Asian countries, ceased to exist. Thailand outlawed surrogacy in 2014. India followed shortly. As a result, thousands of surrogacy tourists from Europe, the United States and Asian countries set their eyes on Ukraine. Currently there are dozens of clinics in Ukraine offering in vitro fertilization services. Ever more brokerage firms are opening.

According to the media resources, surrogacy prices in Ukraine are far lower than in the United States and the Netherlands, where the service costs no less than $100,000. In Ukraine, prices range from $30,000 to $70,000. Surrogate mothers receive from $10,000 to $15,000.