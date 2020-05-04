Hainan launches first tram line in China with participation of private capital

HAIKOU, May 4. /TASS/. Hainan's resort city of Sanya has experimentally launched the first modern tram line in China created in a partnership between the state and the private sector, the Sanya Daily newspaper reported.

According to the news outlet, the carriages were built using advanced technology. Unlike ordinary trams, this improved means of transport will receive automatic recharge of electricity with the help of special equipment installed at passenger stops, and not from the wires stretching along the rails. It takes only 30 seconds to fully charge the battery.

"Part of the energy released during brakeage is converted into electricity <...> Moreover, [due to the absence of wires over the tram line] the city looks so much better," a representative of the local transport operator pointed out.

As the local authorities informed, three months later, when the testing period wraps up, new trams will go along the planned route in accordance with a regular schedule.

By 2025, the Chinese government intends to create an "international center for tourism and consumption" on Hainan. In order to do so, the "Eastern Hawaii" with their unique natural landscapes, thick rainforests and great climate will establish a developed network of hotels, which blend perfectly with white sandy beaches stretching along the coastline. The combination of an exotic subtropical nature and a modern eco-friendly infrastructure will boost tourist inflow to the island from the most distant parts of the world.