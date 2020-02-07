Russia’s UAC will not take part in Singapore airshow, says source

SINGAPORE, February 7. /TASS/. Russian United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) will not take part in the Singapore Airshow 2020, slated to open on February 11 , diplomatic sources who take part in airshow organization told TASS Friday.

"Today, construction of main exhibition stands commenced at Changi exhibition center. There will be no UAC stand, and the corporation also does not plan to send its representatives there," the source said.

Earlier, the corporation told TASS it planned to significantly reduce its participation in the airshow, considering "the coronavirus spread and general recommendations by the [Federal Service for Supervision of Consumer Rights Protection and Human Well-Being]."

According to the source, Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation Deputy Director Mikhail Petukhov would be involved in the airshow.

On February 4, the airshow organizers reported that at least 16 large companies refrained from participating over the coronavirus-induced pneumonia outbreak, including 10 Chinese major companies, Canada’s Bombardier, and the US’s Gulfstream and Textron Aviation. Besides, South Korean aerobatic team Black Eagles also cancelled its demonstration flights.

In the meantime, despite the entry ban for Chinese citizens without work or residence permit, Singaporean authorities allowed participation of Chinese Ba Yi aerobatic team. The group has already arrived from Tianjin and deployed at the Singaporean Air Force base. The Singaporean Ministry of Defense reported that more than 100 members of the team have successfully passed the medical exams and remain under daily medical supervision.

In late December 2019, the Chinese authorities registered an outbreak of the new coronavirus 2019-nCoV in the Hubei province’s capital city of Wuhan. Cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in 24 other countries and territories, including in Russia. The World Health Organization declared the coronavirus outbreak an international emergency. According to latest reports, over 31,300 coronavirus cases were registered in China. The death toll climbed to 636, while over 1,500 people recovered from the virus.

There are 30 coronavirus cases currently in Singapore.