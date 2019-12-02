Ninety-year-old fir tree to be delivered to Kremlin for New Year celebrations

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. A 90-year-old fir tree from the Borodinskoye Forestry will be delivered to the Kremlin for New Year celebrations, Russian Presidential Property Department Spokesperson Yelena Krylova told TASS.

"A fir tree from the Borodinskoye Forestry in the Moscow Region’s Mozhaisky District was chosen from dozens of others based on various factors. The 25-meter tree is 90 years old and has a branch span of six meters," Krylova said. She added that the tree would be cut on December 13 and delivered to Moscow on December 15 in order to be installed on the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square. The spokesperson also said that "experts from the Presidential Property Department and Moscow regional government members began choosing a fir tree for the Kremlin back in the summer."

Real fir trees are usually installed on the Kremlin’s Cathedral Square ahead of New Year celebrations. In December 2018, a 27-meter high and 100-year-old fir tree cut in the Moscow Region’s Shchelkovsky District was put up in the Kremlin.