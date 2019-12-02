One in two Russians satisfied with their life — poll

MOSCOW, December 2. /TASS/. About 50% of Russians said that they are satisfied with their life, while 22% of respondents said they were dissatisfied, according to a poll published on the website of the Russian National Public Opinion Research Center on Monday.

"One in two Russians is satisfied with the life they lead (50%), which is the highest indicator for the last year. One-fourth of respondents, 25%, say they are partially satisfied with their life, and 22% of Russians are dissatisfied with it," the poll says.

More than half of those surveyed (57%) positively evaluate the domestic situation, while 35% say the opposite. One-fourth of Russians are optimistic about the future, 25% are confident that their life will improve in a year, another 41% believe that nothing while change, while 23% think that things will just get worse.

"Half of those polled (48%) are concerned and worried about their future, but their number is falling. <...> One in four respondents said they are optimistic about the future (26%) and almost the same number (23%) are neither optimistic nor worried about it," the state-run pollster said.

This Russian national poll was conducted on October 30-31, 2019, by telephone among random 1,600 adult respondents. The margin of sampling error with a 95% probability does not exceed 2.5%.