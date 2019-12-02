Simon West's Skyfire premieres at Hainan Film Festival

SANYA, December 2. /TASS/. The world premiere of the film by British director Simon West Skyfire took place on Monday at the II International Hainan Film Festival. The festival is running on December 1-8 in Sanya (Hainan, South China). The show was attended by the director and leading actors.

"Each [of the crew] worked hard on the film. And I would like to thank each and everyone of our team not only for the process, but also for being here today," Simon West said before the premiere.

According to him, "this film is a story about a relationship between a father and a daughter" - the main parts were played by Taiwanese actress Hannah Quinlivan and Chinese actor Wang Xuezi. "This is a family story, but at the same time it is a very exciting action movie with a lot of special effects," said the film director.

The film was shot in Chinese. Along with Quinlivan and Wang Xueqi, Chinese actor Sean Doe, actress Ji Linchen, and others, most of the team being performers from China, took part in the movie. When journalists asked the director about his experience on working with actors from China, West replied: "I had a great time with my fantastic team of Chinese actors who worked very hard. I was amazed."

The filmmaker also noted that Skyfire is a very emotional and intense film that required a serious effort from the actors. "They managed. I admire my Chinese team," West said.

The film premiered at the cinema center of the hotel complex Mangrove Tree Hotel. The events of the film takes place on one of the Pacific Islands, where a female seismologist comes to develop a new system for monitoring volcanic activity. The world release of the picture is scheduled for December 12.

About the festival

Movies from dozens of countries will be presented, and filmmakers from all over the world will take part in the second Hainan Film Festival. The festival program includes open-air screenings on the beach and the Forum of Russian-Chinese filmmakers.

The festival was first held on Hainan in December 9-16, 2018, and it was officially declared "one of China's major film festivals." The screening is supported by the Hainan authorities and with the approval of the Propaganda Department of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. The world's first Hainan film festival was attended by such world-famous actors and directors as Jackie Chan, Aamir Khan, Nicolas Cage, Johnny Depp, Nuri Bilge Ceylan.