Putin plans to discuss church dialogue, Ukraine and Syria situations with Pope Francis

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is planning to discuss the situation in Syria and in southeastern Ukraine, as well as the dialogue between the Russian Orthodox and the Roman Catholic Churches with Pope Francis on July 4.

The memorandum on mutual understanding between the Russian Health Ministry and the Vatican’s health agency is planned to be signed, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Of course, an indispensable part of our bilateral relations [between Russian and the Vatican] is the dialogue between the Russian Orthodox Church and the Roman Catholic Church," the Kremlin representative said. "Of course, at the talks with Pope Francis international topics will be touched upon. It is very important to note that the sides have similar or practically same positions to such important international issues as fight against terrorism and religious extremism, prevention of ecological industrial disasters, protection of Christians in conflict zones, defense of the universal humanist values and development of the dialogue between religions and civilizations," Ushakov pointed out.