Russian anti-satellite weapon test not to affect cooperation on ISS - NASA head

WASHINGTON, November 24. /TASS/. The Russian anti-satellite weapon testing will not affect the perspectives of further Russian-American cooperation on the International Space Station (ISS), NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said in an interview for SpaceNews.

"The test, he said, will not adversely affect prospects for continued cooperation with Russia on the ISS," SpaceNews report says.

According to SpaceNews, NASA "is continuing to have discussions with Roscosmos about both the long-term future of the station as well as a near-term agreement to swap Soyuz and commercial crew seats."

"We will continue to have those discussions and maybe have something to announce when I go over to Moscow," Nelson said, adding that the specific date for his meeting with Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin has not been defined yet. Earlier, Nelson said that he awaits his trip to Moscow with anticipation and intends to carry it our as soon as the pandemic situation would make it possible.

Last week, Russian Defense Ministry reported a test that resulted in a successful destruction of a defunct Russian spacecraft.

The Defense Ministry underscored that it is carrying out planned activities on the reinforcement of the national defense capabilities, noting that the US’s new space strategy aims to "establish a comprehensive military supremacy" in this field. The Ministry underscored that the satellite debris do not threaten the ISS or other satellites and will be monitored until they cease to exist.