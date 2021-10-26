Four Soyuz rockets to blast off from Kourou in 2022 — Roscosmos chief

DUBAI, October 26. /TASS/. Four Russian space rockets of the Soyuz family are to be launched from the Kourou space site in French Guiana next year, the CEO of Roscosmos corporation, Dmitry Rogozin told a news briefing on the sidelines of the 72nd International Astronautical Congress on Tuesday.

"Four Soyuz rockets are to be launched from Kourou in 2022," Rogozin said, adding that some launches under the federal space program might be carried out from Guiana.

Rogozin said that crewed space missions from Kourou were one of the likely cooperation options. For this, the mobile service tower will have to be upgraded.

The 72nd International Astronautical Congress is underway at Dubai's World Trade Center on October 25-29, with the chiefs of space agencies from different countries, space industry representatives, equipment manufacturers and scientists working on space-related problems taking part. Specialists are presenting their achievements and discussing plans for future space missions.