United States launched first manned spacecraft to ISS after nine-year break

NEW YORK, May 31. /TASS/. The United States made the first launch of the manned spacecraft to the International Space Station (ISS) after the nine-year break.

The Crew Dragon spacecraft with Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken on board was launched using the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket at 22.22 pm Moscow time on May 30 from the Cape Canaveral.

Docking of the spacecraft with ISS is scheduled on May 31 at 17.27 pm Moscow time. Unlike the Dragon cargo spacecraft captured by the remotely operated manipulator after the rendezvous, the Crew Dragon is equipped with the automatic docking system. Astronauts will test the manual control system of the spacecraft at the rendezvous stage.

The US National Aeronautics and Space Administration stopped manned flights in 2011 after completion of the Space Shuttle program. Astronauts were delivered to ISS since then by Russian Soyuz spacecraft.