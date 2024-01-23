PREVIEW: State Duma to discuss address to UN over Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians

MOSCOW, January 23. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma will discuss its address to the UN, international parliamentary organizations and foreign national parliaments regarding Ukrainian attacks on civilians on Russian territory during its plenary meeting Tuesday.

The meeting agenda also includes tightening responsibility for personal data leak.

The draft address was prepared by the Duma committee on international affairs. In this address, the lawmakers express their extreme outrage over the "inhumane policy of the Kiev regime, which, in its impotent rage, resorts to truly barbaric terrorist methods in a bid to intimidate the civilian population of Russia’s border territories and to justify the failed actions of Ukrainian militias at the contact line."

The lawmakers note that the January 21 MLRS shelling of Donetsk market and nearby stores has become yet another crime of Ukrainian neo-Nazis.

The lawmakers call on the UN, international parliamentary organizations and national parliaments to "condemn the bloody atrocities of the Kiev authorities and to provide a legal assessment for the continued violations of international humanitarian law and mass war crimes.".