Press review: Impact of latest Russia sanctions and Hungary exempted from Ukraine aid club

MOSCOW, June 13. /TASS/. Impact of latest Russia sanctions; Hungary strikes deal with NATO exempting it from Ukraine aid; and will Armenia leave CSTO? These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: US Treasury adds Moscow Exchange, Russian LNG companies to its sanctions list On Wednesday, the US Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) added the Moscow Exchange (MOEX) and its affiliate, the National Settlement Depository (NSD), to its Specially Designated Nationals List (SDN). The Arctic LNG 2 and 3 projects, Gazprom Invest, the Sogaz insurance company, the all-Russian Movement of the First as well as seven Russian LNG carriers and the National Clearing Center (NCC) were also blacklisted.

The latest US sanctions will hit MOEX and the NCC hardest. The latter operates as a clearing organization and the central counterparty on the Russian financial market. MOEX has already announced that it will stop trading in dollars and euros starting on June 13. It will run all other operations as normal. Over-the-counter transactions with the dollar and the euro will continue, the Central Bank of Russia said. The regulator will use banks’ reporting and data from digital OTC platforms to set the official dollar and euro exchange rates. Investors’ FX assets with the NCC will be frozen, Anton Imennov, a senior partner with Pen & Paper, told Izvestia. For the time being, brokers will no longer be able to trade the currencies of unfriendly economies, Dmitry Lesnov, the head of client services at Finam, explained. Nor will the euro be available for trading, he said. He couldn’t say how the situation will affect brokerages. While the move poses no threat to the liquidity of securities issued by Russian companies, the FX market turbulence will lead to higher import costs in the long term, spurring inflation, independent expert Andrey Barkhota said. As regards the Russian oil and gas sector, all of Novatek’s future projects as well as tankers being built at the Zvezda shipyard for LNG shipments under the Arctic LNG 2 project as well as the Koulstar group and the Elga Coal Complex were designated. Independent expert Alexander Sobko told Kommersant that now any Russian LNG project risks being sanctioned, too. And the Arctic LNG 2 project will serve as a "role model" for the entire Russian LNG industry, he added, as the future of other projects will depend on how the situation around it unfolds. An official in the coal industry told Kommersant that Russian coal producers have diversified to Asian markets and that "settlement issues will be solved 'on a rolling basis.'" Vedomosti: NATO allows Hungary to sit out Ukraine aid plans Budapest has been given the North Atlantic Alliance’s guarantee that it will be exempt from taking part in efforts to establish a coordination mechanism for further military aid to Ukraine. Nor will it have to take part in voting to approve longer-term financial commitments. In exchange, as a NATO member country, Hungary will not hamper the bloc’s initiatives to support Kiev, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said at a news briefing in Budapest following his meeting with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

The refusal on the part of Hungary to participate in NATO’s efforts on Ukraine, conveyed by Orban to Stoltenberg, does not run counter to the alliance’s charter, Yulia Semke, a leading expert of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, told Vedomosti. Under it, any NATO ally’s participation in operations outside the bloc’s boundaries is voluntary. "It is exactly this that laid the groundwork for Budapest’s 'non-alliance,'" Semke explained. Approving the mechanism itself would require the approval of everybody in the alliance though, she added. Hungary has stayed away from NATO and EU weapons supplies to Ukraine for the second consecutive year. In addition, Budapest has blocked the EU’s proposal to provide Kiev with 500 mln euro worth of financial assistance, including funds for weapons purchases, under the bloc’s Peace Facility. As regards major decisions on Russia, Hungary has still found itself on the side of the European and NATO majority, senior researcher at IMEMO RAS Dmitry Ofitserov-Belsky told the newspaper. True, Budapest has repeatedly had its say on the developments, as it demanded that Kiev honor minority rights and called on the EU not to tighten its anti-Russian sanctions. "However, such rhetoric does not necessarily mean that Hungary is ready to see this policy through," the expert said. Therefore, Budapest taking a fully pro-Russian position is unlikely, as it is simply taking a more balanced approach toward Moscow. Izvestia: Will Armenia quit CSTO? Armenia’s withdrawal from the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) is only a matter of time. Experts interviewed by Izvestia no longer doubt that Nikol Pashinyan’s government will do this after the Armenian premier said during a dispute at a parliament meeting on June 12 that Yerevan will leave the CSTO "when it sees fit."