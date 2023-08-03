{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Putin, Erdogan to talk revived grain deal and Teflon Trump in new legal trap

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, August 3rd
© Ivan Novyabrev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 3. /TASS/. Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan to meet for talks on revived grain deal; Donald Trump’s White House bid to survive ex-president’s latest indictment in connection with the Capitol Hill riot; and Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah gathering to discuss Ukraine settlement without Russia's participation. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Vedomosti: Moscow, Ankara announce plans for talks between Putin, Erdogan

Russian President Vladimir Putin will pay an official visit to Ankara to hold discussions with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the parameters for a resumption of the Black Sea grain deal, as well as issues of bilateral cooperation, Vedomosti writes. According to the Turkish presidential office, the two leaders agreed on the visit during an August 2 telephone conversation. The date of the visit has not yet been announced. The Kremlin in turn confirmed the presidents' meeting, but gave no further details.

In addition to the visit to Turkey, the presidents discussed the now-defunct grain deal over the phone. Erdogan assured his interlocuter that Ankara would continue its efforts to revive the deal. Putin, in turn, said that there was no longer any rationale for Moscow's involvement in the initiative given the lack of progress in implementing Russia's conditions. At the same time, Putin expressed Moscow's willingness to resume participation as soon as the West fulfills its obligations to Russia, including reconnecting the Russian Agricultural Bank to SWIFT and restarting the Togliatti-Odessa ammonia pipeline.

The revival of the Black Sea Grain Initiative would have little effect on global grain prices, according to Arkady Zlochevsky, president of the Russian Grain Union. "There are no problems with global food supplies. Although market prices jumped when Moscow withdrew from the agreement, this was due to the psychological effect on market participants. The total supply of grain on the market exceeds demand," the expert added.

Iqbal Durre, associate professor of the theory of regional studies at Moscow State Linguistic University, told Vedomosti that Erdogan's meeting with Putin may score the former some political points with Turkish voters in the run-up to local elections in the fall. According to the expert, Erdogan also wants to resume the grain deal as Turkey is one of the world's largest producers of flour and needs a steady supply of grain. It also happens to be the last NATO member to maintain ties with Moscow.

 

Vedomosti: Donald Trump's latest indictment may not block chances of return to White House

Ex-US President Donald Trump is facing his third and most serious indictment in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, in which five people were killed. The indictment charges Trump with one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, one count of conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempted obstruction of an official proceeding, and conspiracy to violate rights. The court hearing is scheduled for August 3 in Washington, Vedomosti writes.

The Trump team denies the charges against him and argues that the US Department of Justice is acting on instructions of President Joe Biden and the Democratic Party to prevent the 45th US president from regaining control over the White House. Democrats, on the other hand, welcomed the new allegations against Trump.

According to Vladimir Vasiliev, chief researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of American and Canadian Studies, before the latest accusations of Trump’s role in the storming of the Capitol, American public opinion had generally been favorable for Trump, as his approval rating had only gained points from the concerted prosecutorial campaign against him. According to the expert, American society at large does not view the events of January 6, 2021 as an attempted coup and believes that Trump was entitled to a ballot recount in the contested 2020 election. Moreover, even if the former president is put behind bars, his path to being nominated by the Republican Party (for the third time in a row) and running in the general election would not necessarily be significantly hampered because, under the US Constitution, incarceration does not disqualify a citizen from mounting a campaign as a candidate for the highest office in the land.

The new charges do not prevent Trump from running in the election, the newspaper writes, because he would be eligible to run even if he was to be sentenced to a prison term and was behind bars on Election Day. The only thing that could conceivably stop him would be a potential charge of insurrection, as the Democrats are lobbying for, which would entail a ban on holding public office.

 

Izvestia: Why Saudi Arabia's Jeddah summit on Ukraine peace settlement is doomed to fail

Representatives of Ukraine, the West and some countries outside of the anti-Russian bloc will meet this weekend in Saudi Arabia to discuss options for reaching a settlement of the crisis between Moscow and Kiev. Russia has not been invited to the meeting, and the focus will be on the so-called Zelensky peace plan, which Moscow condemns as a collection of ultimatums that ignores the state of affairs "on the ground," Izvestia writes. The make-up of the expected participants in the Jeddah confab is also unclear as China skipped the previous such meeting in Copenhagen in June, while Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador announced that Mexico City would not be sending a representative to Jeddah unless both sides to the conflict were given a seat at the table.

At the same time, Moscow has repeatedly stated that it is not opposed to talks with Kiev, despite the fact that such a dialogue is illegal in Ukraine. Russia also noted that global security must be equal and indivisible and cannot be achieved at the expense of one or more countries.

The talks are best viewed as a political maneuver by several countries that are not members of the anti-Russian coalition, which are seeking to demonstrate their independent policy line toward the crisis, editor-in-chief of Russia in Global Affairs magazine Fyodor Lukyanov told Izvestia.

"If we talk about the declared goal, which is to find solutions to end the conflict, these talks will have no effect. I think that this is clear to the participants, and that’s not what they are gathering for. If we are talking about political signals, they will of course be sent; that's perfectly natural. Ukraine, as one of the main organizers of the summit, is trying to show that Russia allegedly lacks serious international support, especially from a number of countries outside of the Western bloc," the expert concluded.

 

Izvestia: US sovereign credit rating downgraded to AA+ for the second time in history

The downgrading by global ratings agency Fitch of the United States’ sovereign credit rating to AA+ for the second time in history has already caused the price of Treasury bills, or US government bonds, to reach all-time highs. However, sentiment-based sell-offs of these assets by investors is unlikely in the near future, according to experts interviewed by Izvestia. Fitch's decision will not affect the Russian stock market, which is now virtually closed to non-residents. At the same time, however, economists noted that this move shows that the expansion of US public debt and Federal Reserve interest rates pose risks to the economy.

Fitch explained the move by the forecasted deterioration in the US fiscal environment over the next three years. There is also the possibility of an economic downturn and further Fed rate hikes. Experts predict that the US budget deficit will grow over the next three years.

According to Mikhail Vasiliev, chief analyst at Sovcombank, the country's bonds will continue to be in demand as long as the United States is the world's dominant economic power and the dollar remains the world's main reserve currency. He added that US allies and friendly countries will continue to purchase its debt instruments. However, this is another minor factor that undermines trust in the country's debt and the dollar's status.

"The downgrade of the US rating by Fitch will not affect Russia or Russian investors," the expert added. Moreover, the decision will have little impact on the domestic financial sector, as there are virtually no non-residents in the Russian market at the moment. The domestic stock market reacted neutrally to the latest news.

 

Kommersant: Egypt purchases Russian wheat at increased prices

The first tender by Egyptian state corporation GASC after the suspension of grain trading turned out to be beneficial for Russian wheat exporters. Russian grain accounted for five of the six lots purchased, totaling 300,000 metric tons, and the approved price of $250 per metric ton represented a reduction in the discount compared to competitors. However, analysts told Kommersant that in the future Russian wheat may be less profitable than grain from the European Union’s eastern flank, where huge stocks have been accumulated.

Egypt is the world's largest importer of wheat, and in recent years virtually all supplies to the country have gone through GASC. According to the Union of Grain Exporters, Egypt increased its wheat purchases from Russia by 61.1% to 8.1 mln metric tons last season. This is the second-best result after Turkey, which bought 9.2 mln metric tons, or 33.8% more than in the previous season.

Vladimir Petrichenko, general director of Prozerno, told Kommersant that the tender turned out to be quite advantageous for GASC, as the state-owned company bought wheat at the lowest market price. According to the expert, the results are also beneficial for Russian wheat exporters, as they translate into a reduction in the discount compared to competitors. Petrichenko noted that there are currently no new grounds for major price changes.

According to Dmitry Rylko, director general of the Institute for Agricultural Market Studies, the prices seen in the GASC tender are largely in line with market trends, indicating an overall moderate growth trend.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Global South eager to board BRICS train and Russia seeing red in Blue Danube
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, August 2nd
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more