{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia hosts world as SPIEF begins and state visit lifts Moscow-Algiers ties

Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, June 15th
© Сергей Бобылев/ТАСС

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia hosts global visitors as SPIEF 2023 kicks off; Moscow boosts North African ties with Algerian president’s state visit; and Blinken belatedly goes to China. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Izvestia: International Economic Forum kicks off in St. Petersburg

The 26th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) has begun. Russia has been living in a new reality for the past year-and-a-half and the critical task now is laying a firm foundation for the country’s economic sovereignty. This year’s SPIEF is dedicated to such issues as well as to working together with friendly countries. Today, it has already become clear that Russia’s turn toward the East and South is here to stay.

Read also
FACTBOX: Biggest deals in SPIEF’s history

"SPIEF is the leading venue for business discussions in Russia. The emergence of a large number of [Forum] sessions and events dedicated to Arctic themes demonstrates the growing global significance and economic role of the Arctic region," notes Arkhangelsk Region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky.

"Representatives of the business community from Russia and abroad are coming to St. Petersburg to find out first-hand where our economy is headed," says Svetlana Chupsheva, head of the Agency of Strategic Initiatives (ASI) non-commercial organization. She told Izvestia that SPIEF attendees are seeking to gain an understanding of which markets are opening up and which products may be in demand.

"For our part, we see an interest in Russian products and services, in the fields of technology, education and medicine, in Middle Eastern, Central Asian and CIS markets," she said, noting that the ASI maintains working relationships with the countries in these regions and is ready to assist Russian companies in establishing new contacts and production chains in these markets.

Oleg Vorobyov of the Delovaya Rossiya (Business Russia) Association noted that, currently, SPIEF represents collaboration between business circles and the political sphere. According to him, the venue provides an opportunity to engage the global community with the Russian government’s agenda as well as to integrate contemporary trends in international infrastructure with the domestic economy.

The expert notes that the prevailing orientation toward Asian markets is currently being showcased at the Forum like never before. In Vorobyov’s opinion, since its inception SPIEF has established its rightful place as one of the top-ranked global economic forums.

 

Kommersant: Russia gains outpost in North Africa

Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune is paying a state visit to Russia. It will culminate in the signing of a bilateral document on the "expanded strategic partnership" between the two countries. Against the backdrop of sanctions pressure on Russia, Algiers has been showing an interest in working more closely with Moscow and other leading non-Western players, and has confirmed its readiness to join the BRICS group as early as this year. In this situation, Algeria could become Russia’s outpost in North Africa and a partner in the global gas market.

Weighing the prospects for Russian-Algerian cooperation, Stanislav Mitrakhovich, an expert at the Financial University and the National Energy Security Fund, named the field of energy as one of the top priority areas for joint initiatives.

"Algeria is one of the largest gas suppliers to the EU, and European politicians have been trying to convince this Arab country to increase gas supplies. However, domestic consumption there is growing and increased production demands large-scale investments. Algeria will increase LNG [liquified natural gas] supplies but the situation is more complicated with pipeline exports: Algeria is not happy with Spain’s position in the Western Sahara conflict, where Madrid supports Morocco. So, the gas pipeline from Algeria to Spain via Morocco has ceased to function as an export route to Europe; only an underwater pipeline from Algeria to Europe remains," the expert told Kommersant.

"Under current conditions, Russia could potentially offer Algeria, if not complete market sharing, at least assistance in coordinating issues concerning priority export destinations and counteracting attempts by Western countries to introduce gas price limit mechanisms, as well as in fighting discrimination by [Green-oriented] European politicians against gas as an energy resource," he concluded, adding that "Russia has proposals for Algeria on nuclear energy and on agriculture. Additionally, Russia, and previously the USSR, supported Algeria precisely on the sensitive issue of Western Sahara."

 

Izvestia: Why Blinken is heading to China now after previous delays

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit China on June 18. The trip has been "delayed" for several months. Initially, the top US diplomat was expected in Beijing in February, but the visit was canceled over the incident involving a stray Chinese weather balloon that the Americans shot down after taking it for a spy aircraft. Since then, the litany of thorny issues between the US and China has only snowballed. Recently, the Wall Street Journal reported that the Chinese were planning to spy on the US mainland from Cuba. Although Havana and Beijing immediately refuted this information, such reports do nothing toward improving China-US relations.

According to Alexander Lomanov, deputy director of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Primakov Institute of World Economy and International Relations (IMEMO RAS), achieving a fundamental improvement in China-US ties is not possible. Above all, this is because the US has adopted a course toward containing China and is not ready to make any concessions whatsoever. For its part, China, according to the expert, is already firmly convinced that the US is an unreliable partner that does not intend to honor its previous promises, such as backing away from its political support for Taiwan. In this situation, any new agreements or US promises would not mean much to the Chinese.

"So, the most that can be expected is that Antony Blinken’s visit to China will help put the brakes on any further deterioration in the China-US relationship for a certain period of time - in the best-case scenario, until the end of this year," the expert told Izvestia.

The US will hold a presidential election next year. Given that the calls for containing and countering China become louder and louder with each election cycle, one should not expect any serious improvements in the bilateral relationship in 2024, when all American politicians will feel compelled to express their disapproval of China in various ways and to varying degrees, Lomanov concluded.

 

Vedomosti: How Egypt’s accession would change BRICS

"Egypt has submitted its application to join the BRICS group because one of the initiatives that BRICS is currently pursuing is to shift trade to alternative currencies, be it national currencies or a new common currency. Egypt is very much interested in that," Russian Ambassador to Cairo Georgy Borisenko said in an interview with TASS on June 14. Later, he confirmed that Moscow supported Egypt’s application to join BRICS.

For Egypt, membership in BRICS is linked to hopes for attracting major investment, given the country’s deficits both on the budgetary side and in terms of foreign currency in general, says Andrey Kochetkov, a leading analyst at Otkritie Investment. According to him, Cairo expects that entering BRICS would give the Egyptian economy access to Chinese investment while helping to increase the volume of investments from traditional partner Saudi Arabia as well as Russia, while the bloc’s potential new common currency could facilitate this process. That said, the BRICS group would in turn get the Suez Canal, a key element in logistics routes for global trade, as an asset, the expert says.

BRICS would give Cairo a new opportunity to promote its economic interests among members of the alliance, says Ivan Bocharov, a program coordinator at the Russian International Affairs Council. Egypt will also attempt to establish itself internationally as a key regional player, the expert thinks.

Andrey Chuprygin, senior instructor in the School of Asian Studies at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), thinks that Egypt’s interest in joining the bloc is a sign of weakening US influence in the Middle East and North Africa. Arab elites have ceased to perceive Washington as a key guarantor of regional security, while the Americans themselves are not particularly willing to play this role given their reduced dependency on the region’s energy products. According to the expert, Arab countries must "reinvent" their global positioning. "Over two decades, BRICS has gained serious authority worldwide. It is an alternative venue for transmitting its interests to the rest of the world," the expert thinks. In his opinion, Egypt, the trendsetter for the Arab world, may inspire other countries to join the group.

According to Chuprygin, the expansion of BRICS will also provide new opportunities for Moscow to promote its political and economic interests, including the export of food and engineering products.

 

Kommersant: US uranium purchases from Russia see one-quarter drop

In 2022, the US reduced its purchases of uranium raw materials from Russia by 24% year on year to 4.78 bln pounds in a U3O8 equivalent. According to analysts, this could be related to a sharp price hike and the specifics of unloading schedules on long-term contracts. The uranium prices in 2022 grew to their maximum level since 2016, forcing US buyers to cut overall purchases by 13%. Russia remains the leader in providing uranium enrichment services to US nuclear power plants. Due to geopolitical risks, however, Western buyers are trying to move away from Russian supplies, a process that is hindered, however, by the existing overload on processing capacities.

Among all stages of the nuclear fuel cycle, the greatest interest is displayed in services for conversion and enrichment due to geopolitics, Seytzhan Zhanybekov, head of Kazatomprom’s marketing department, said in March. Kazatomprom accounts for 42% of global uranium production. He noted that despite the fact that no sanctions were introduced against the Russian nuclear fuel cycle, some energy companies were working on finding new suppliers for these services.

Yerzhan Mukanov, Kazatomprom’s board chairman, noted that more energy companies were willing to take on long-term obligations within the framework of contracts with Western partners. In 2022, long-term contracts were concluded for almost 114 mln pounds of U3O8, which is the highest figure since 2012. That said, the average long-term contact price increased to $52 per pound in 2022.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Ukraine crisis pivots on NATO summit and EU tries again to approve sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, June 14th
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions — Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a blanket fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more