Putin will participate in Eastern Economic Forum on September 1-3 — Kremlin aide

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will take part in the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) on September 1-3, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov told reporters.

"On the evening of September 1, the President will fly (from Bishkek where the SCO summit will be held - TASS) to Vladivostok where he will participate in the 11th Eastern Economic Forum," he said.

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto will be the Forum’s guest of honor, Ushakov noted. "Moreover, solid business teams will arrive from India, Mongolia, Myanmar, China, Laos, and some other ASEAN countries. In particular, Russia-ASEAN, Russia-Vietnam, Russia-India, Russia-China, and Russia Mongolia business dialogues will be held," he added.

The eighth Russia-China energy business forum will also take place as part of the Eastern Economic Forum on September 4, Ushakov said, adding that Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin will read out Putin’s welcoming address to participants of this event.

The Eastern Economic Forum will be held September 1-4 in Vladivostok on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University. The main theme of this year’s EEF is "The Far East: Development for the Benefit of People." The event is organized by the Roscongress Foundation with the support of the Russian government. TASS is its general information partner.