Putin arrives in Nizhny Novgorod to attend Agency for Strategic Initiatives forum

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, August 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod to attend a plenary meeting of the Agency for Strategic Initiatives (ASI) forum "Strong Ideas for a New Time" and inspect several new facilities, a TASS correspondent reports.

Earlier, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the visit’s main objective was communication within the ASI. "Putin will address the forum participants and, as usual, discuss the ASI matters," he said. "Putin was the one who initiated the agency’s creation and he will, as always, devote much time to this area in his work."

The Kremlin spokesman also noted that the president has a separate non·public meeting scheduled with Igor Shuvalov, head of the VEB.RF state development corporation and ASI expert council chairman.

Moreover, Putin will visit several newly built unique major facilities in the city, as well as a new automobile plant, where the production of new Volga cars is beginning.

The president will conclude his trip with a meeting with Governor Gleb Nikitin.