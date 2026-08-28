CIA head, Vatican diplomacy chief visited Russia to talk — foreign minister

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. The simultaneous visits to Moscow by the CIA director and the Vatican’s top diplomat mean nothing but their desire "to come and talk" with the Russian side, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told the RBC television in an interview.

When asked to comment on the fact that Vatican's Secretary for Relations with States Paul Richard Gallagher and CIA Director John Ratcliffe were in Moscow "on the very same day," Lavrov replied briefly: "In both cases, the visits reflect the desire of those who visited us to come and talk."