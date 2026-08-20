EU attempts to interfere into Georgia’s affairs to do no good — Russia’s UN envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. Nothing good will come out of European countries’ attempts to interfere into Georgia’s domestic policy and to drag Georgia into NATO, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"We would also like to warn some of our colleagues against advancing a destructive agenda on the Georgian track. Attempts by the EU to interfere in the country’s domestic political situation, as well as to drag Tbilisi into NATO, will not lead to anything good," the Russian diplomat told reporters.

"Georgia’s current pragmatic leadership is well aware of this," he added.