Russia expects new UN chief to show courage in settling conflicts — envoy

UNITED NATIONS, August 21. /TASS/. Russia would like the next UN secretary-general to be more involved in resolving conflicts, Permanent Representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya told reporters in response to a TASS question.

"We would like him or her to be more involved in crisis resolution," he said, when asked whether under the new secretary-general, given his neutrality, the UN can be the platform for Ukraine crisis resolution.

"For that, this newly elected secretary-general should be willing to engage, perhaps knowing that he or she might not always be successful. But you have to immerse yourself in, to jump into the water and try to be helpful," the Russian envoy continued. "It was like with Kofi Annan, who was bold enough to go to a crisis without being assured that he would be able to resolve it, but he was always ready to step in. And that's what we're expecting from the new Secretary-General.".