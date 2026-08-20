Russia plans to add around 30 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity — Putin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russia aims to commission around 30 gigawatts of nuclear power capacity over the long term, significantly boosting the country's total nuclear generation output, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced at a meeting on nuclear energy.

"Under the industry's long-term plans, Russia is set to commission about 30 more gigawatts of nuclear power capacity, including small modular reactors. This will not only replace power units that are gradually reaching the end of their lifespan, but will also substantially increase the overall capacity of domestic nuclear generation," the head of state said.

According to Putin, Rosatom's export portfolio currently spans 28 power units worldwide. "Nuclear generation holds particular importance for the stable operation of the domestic power grid, while steadily growing its share in the energy mix. Today, it accounts for roughly 20% of the electricity generated in the country," he added.

The head of state also noted that electricity demand is rising amid the development of artificial intelligence tools and the construction of data storage and processing centers. "This [demand] must be calculated and factored into planning, ensuring that the required generating capacities are delivered. This, of course, includes nuclear power plants," the President said.