Russia to submit three UN draft resolutions opposing space arms race — diplomat

GENEVA, August 20. /TASS/. Russia intends to present three draft resolutions aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space to the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office and other international organizations in Geneva Gennady Gatilov said.

Moscow supports the development and conclusion of a legally binding multilateral instrument that would provide for "a ban on the placement of weapons in outer space and the use or threat of force against outer space objects or through their use," he said.

"Russia intends to submit to the First Committee of the 81st session of the UN General Assembly draft resolutions aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space: Further Practical Measures for the Prevention of an Arms Race in Outer Space, Transparency and Confidence-Building Measures in Outer Space Activities, and No First Placement of Weapons in Outer Space," Gatilov said at a plenary meeting of the Conference on Disarmament.