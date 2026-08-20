Putin has no plans for now to meet with head of Vatican's diplomatic service — Kremlin

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has no plans for now to meet with the Holy See’s Secretary for Relations with States and International Organizations Paul Richard Gallagher, who will visit Russia at the end of August, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"I won't anticipate events. The president doesn't have such a meeting scheduled for next week, but there will certainly be some communication," the Kremlin spokesman said.

As Bishop Nikolay Dubinin, Administrator of the Archdiocese of the Mother of God in Moscow, told TASS, Gallagher's visit to Moscow will take place from August 25 to 28. On August 27, he will celebrate Mass at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception of the Blessed Virgin Mary.