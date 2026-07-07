Lavrov meets with Ethiopian prime minister in Addis Ababa

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed in Addis Ababa.

Earlier on Monday, the top Russian diplomat met with Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mahamoud Ali Youssouf and Ehiopian Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos.

Addis Ababa is the first stop on the Russian foreign minister’s African tour. On Wednesday he will head to Niger to take part in the second ministerial meeting of the Russia - the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) format.