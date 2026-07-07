Third Russia-Africa summit to be held in Moscow on October 28-29 — joint statement

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia and the African Union Commission have expressed confidence that the Russia-Africa summit scheduled to take place in Moscow on October 28-29 will give fresh impetus to Russian-African relations, according to a joint statement following high-level consultations between Russia and the African Union.

On July 7, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and African Union Commission Chairperson Mahamoud Ali Youssouf held high-level consultations at the African Union Commission headquarters in Addis Ababa.

"The Russian Federation and the African Union Commission welcomed the ongoing preparations for the upcoming third Russia-Africa summit to be held in Moscow on October 28-29, 2026, and expressed confidence that the summit would give new impetus to relations between Russia and Africa and help advance shared priorities," said the statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website.

The parties reaffirmed the long-standing nature of the historical ties between Russia and Africa based on solidarity, mutual respect, sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and a shared commitment to peace, development, and prosperity, according to the statement.

"The parties discussed progress in implementing the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the Russian Federation and the African Union on the Foundations of Relations and Cooperation dated October 24, 2019, as well as the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum Action Plan for 2023-2026 and the Russia-African Union Commission Action Plan for 2023-2026, with a view to adopting a new action plan for the next three-year period (2027-2029), identifying and addressing existing gaps, and further deepening cooperation in areas of mutual interest, including in the run-up to the upcoming third Russia-Africa Summit scheduled for October 28-29, 2026, in Moscow," the document said.