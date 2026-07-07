Russian rights commissioner, defense ministry establish status of 91 servicemen in June

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. In June alone, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova and the Russian Defense Ministry managed to verify the status of 91 soldiers missing in action.

"We have summed up the results of our joint work with the Russian Defense Ministry in June, regarding the search for missing servicemen, exchange [of prisoners] and support to family members of special operation participants," she wrote on the Max channel. "Our office has received over 9,500 requests regarding the special military operation. Together with the Russian Defense Ministry, we managed to establish the status of 91 servicemen, and to achieve positive results regarding 342 requests about healthcare, social benefits and documents."

She also said that three successful prisoner swaps have been organized in cooperation with the Russian Defense Ministry, Russian security services and the Federal Penitentiary Service, bringing a total of 550 Russian servicemen back home.