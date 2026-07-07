Russia, African Union Commission call for greater African representation in UNSC

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. Russia and the African Union Commission noted the need to strengthen Africa's representation in the UN Security Council as part of a comprehensive reform of the body, according to a joint statement following consultations in Addis Ababa.

"Russia expressed support for the common position of African countries, reflected in the Ezulwini Consensus and the Sirte Declaration, on the urgent need for comprehensive reform of the Council to ensure fair representation of Africa in global decision-making processes," the statement published on the Russian Foreign Ministry's website said.

Russia and the African Union Commission reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening multilateral cooperation and restoring confidence in the multilateral system, with the UN playing a central role in addressing emerging global challenges.

"The parties noted that the issue of reforming the United Nations Security Council should be approached through the prism of addressing the historical injustice toward Africa and considering the continent as a special case," the statement said.