European economy falling into dire state, impossible to hide — Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. The European economy is falling into a dire state, and it is impossible to hide this fact, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"Without certain steps, it is impossible to hide the dire state into which the European economy, including the German one, is falling. Its social sphere is suffering seriously, benefits are being cut, and the civilian economy is 'fleeing' from Europe to the United States, among other places, where conditions are much more favorable for business," the minister told a press conference following consultations with Chairman of the African Union Commission Mahamoud Ali Yusuf.

Lavrov added that Europe's infusion of budget funds into arms production "is somehow keeping the economy afloat."