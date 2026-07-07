Russia to share GFCN reports on Western fake narratives with African partners — Lavrov

ADDIS ABABA, July 7. /TASS/. Moscow will share with its African partners investigations by the Global Fact-Checking Network (GFCN) concerning Western misinformation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference following consultations with African Union Commission Chairman Mahmoud Ali Youssouf.

"As for joint mechanisms that would help identify fake news, there is an organization called the Global Fact-Checking Network. It brings together dozens of countries represented by their news agencies and works to uncover inaccuracies through journalistic investigations," the minister said.

"We will certainly send our African friends materials explaining how it works, what its objectives are, and examples of the investigations it has conducted. I hope they will be of interest," he added.

According to Lavrov, "many questions have accumulated over the past 20 years" regarding accusations made against Russia by the West. As examples, he cited the poisoning of former Russian Federal Security Service officer Alexander Litvinenko and the case involving Sergey Skripal and his daughter Yulia. He described the events in Bucha in April 2022 as the "culmination" of such accusations.

"We were immediately accused of atrocities. It served as a convenient pretext for introducing yet another package of sanctions. To this day, we have not received an answer to a simple request: Please publish the names of the people whose bodies the BBC showed in its report from Bucha. I have raised this concern publicly and personally to the UN secretary general, but he has avoided answering our official demand," Lavrov said.

The foreign minister added that "it would be appropriate to conduct a journalistic investigation" into the matter, noting that he had repeatedly called on journalists to do so during press conferences in New York but had been met with "dead silence."

Association

GFCN brings together experts and fact-checking organizations from around the world. The association was founded in 2025 by TASS, ANO Dialog Regions and the New Media Workshop to combat disinformation. More than 95 foreign journalists, investigators and organizations from 47 countries are already working with GFCN on fact-checking efforts.