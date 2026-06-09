No Ukraine talks currently taking place, Russia’s UN envoy says

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. No negotiations on Ukraine are currently underway as Kiev has demonstrated its inability to negotiate, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated.

"As far as I know, no negotiation process is currently underway, trilateral talks are not being conducted," the Russian diplomat told Vesti in an interview.

"Kiev is not ready to make any compromises, and war is a good source of income for them, especially for the leadership, and primarily for [Vladimir] Zelensky," he explained.

"Zelensky has rejected seriously our conditions of return to where the conflict started, to its genesis, to the need to ensure security of both Ukraine and Russia, to the observance of the rights of his own people in his own country," Nebenzya added. This cannot lay the foundation for any serious negotiations, he argued.