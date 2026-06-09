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Military operation in Ukraine

Drones injure one in Belgorod Region, set fire to private homes in Russia’s southern area

Over the past night, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions
© Alexey Konovalov/TASS

MOSCOW, June 9. /TASS/. Last night, air defenses intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones over Russian regions as well as the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

A man suffered fragmentation injuries to his shins as a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked a passenger car in the village of Dobroye in the Shebekino District of the bordering Russian region of Belgorod. In the urban locality of Dzhubga in the Tuapse District of southern Russia’s Krasnodar Region, two private homes caught fire from falling Ukrainian drone wreckage.

TASS has collected key details about the impact.

Scope

- Over the past night, alert air defense capabilities intercepted and destroyed 140 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles over Russian regions, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

- Namely, drones were downed over the Belgorod, Bryansk, Kaluga, Kursk, Moscow, Oryol, and Tula Regions, as well as the Republic of Crimea and the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

- Air defenses destroyed eight Ukrainian drones in the skies over the Tula Region, Governor Dmitry Milyayev reported on Max.

- More than 30 Ukrainian drones were downed in and outside Sevastopol over the past day, and eight attacks were repelled, Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev wrote on Max.

- Over the past day, the Donbass Dome system and mobile fire groups destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the region’s defense headquarters reported.

Impact

- A man suffered fragmentation injuries to his shins as a Ukrainian FPV drone attacked a passenger car in the village of Dobroye in the Shebekino District of the bordering Russian region of Belgorod, according to the region’s operational headquarters.

- Debris from downed Ukrainian drones fell on the urban locality of Dzhubga in the Tuapse District of the Krasnodar Region, setting two private homes on fire, the regional operational headquarters reported on Telegram.

- The Chongar bridge on the border between the Kherson Region and Crimea was again damaged in the wake of a Ukrainian drone attack last night. The bridge was temporarily closed for traffic, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo reported on Telegram.

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Russia's domestic policyMilitary operation in Ukraine
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