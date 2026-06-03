Putin to address political issues in SPIEF speech — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also touch upon political issues in his speech at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), as the economy inevitably intersects with them, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The president will speak at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, so naturally the main part of the speech will focus on the economy, economic issues, and economic challenges both in our country and internationally. But, of course, no economy exists in a political vacuum. One way or another, interaction with political issues is always evident, so attention will also be paid to that," he said.

The 29th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF-2026) is taking place on June 3-6. This year, the event is held under the theme "Pragmatic Dialogue: The Path to a Stable Future." Saudi Arabia is the guest country at SPIEF. The forum program is dedicated to shaping a new model of global development amid the ongoing transformation of the world economy.

The program includes the SME Forum, the Creative Industries Forum, the Day of the Future International Youth Economic Forum, and the Ensuring Drug Security Forum. As part of the cultural program, the Petersburg Seasons festival and the traditional SPIEF Sports Games will take place. This year, Russia’s national economic development institution VEB.RF is the title partner of SPIEF.

The Roscongress Foundation is the organizer of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum. TASS is its official general information partner.