State Duma approves bill on deportation regime for migrants

MOSCOW, July 23. /TASS/. The Russian State Duma approved a draft bill in the second and third readings at a plenary session, aiming to introduce a mechanism to deport foreign citizens who have no legal grounds to remain in Russia.

According to the bill, any foreign citizen having no legal right to remain in Russia will be considered to be in the deportation mode starting the day his data is entered in the registry of individuals under supervision. The procedure of implementing the new regime will be established by the Interior Ministry. A foreigner against whom the deportation regime is introduced has the right to request information on grounds for deportation and decisions made against him, as well as appeal them.

The supervised individuals have a number of obligations. For instance, they must inform the Interior Ministry’s regional agencies about their location and circumstances preventing their timely independent departure from Russia. If a supervised individual repeatedly fails to fulfill his obligations, a decision is made to place him in a special institution and deport.

A number of restrictive measures are being introduced against such individuals. They include a ban on the state registration of legal entities and private entrepreneurs, acquisition of property and vehicles. A restriction is introduced on the right to drive a vehicle, obtain a driver’s license, open a bank account and perform a number of banking operations. Additionally, such individuals cannot get married.