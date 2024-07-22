Russia, Algeria agree on creating high-level commission — Duma speaker

ALGERIA, July 22. /TASS/. State Duma members and Algerian lawmakers have reached an agreement on the creation of a high-level commission for discussing the development of relations between the parliaments, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin told reporters following his visit to Algeria.

"We have reached some agreements on the establishment of a high-level commission that will discuss the development of relations relations along parliamentary lines, addressing specific issues in order to achieve results. This is important both for Russia and Algeria. All this became possible after the visit of Algerian President [Abdelmadjid Tebboune] to our country. This gave an impetus to the development of our relations," he said.

Volodin stated that interparliamentary ties "have not yet reached the desired level." "In recent years, this is the first conversation and exchange of views between the parliaments. The last one was in 2015," he recalled.

According to the speaker, Russian MPs and their Algerian counterparts have agreed that a delegation led by Algerian Assembly (lower house of parliament) Speaker Ibrahim Boughali will visit Russia in the near future.

Volodin added that the sides have reached a solution that should strengthen relations and contribute to cooperation. "We have mutual understanding. You know that the history of relations between our countries goes back decades," he pointed out. "We have a common position in all international organizations, in the United Nations. This is the position of friends, this is how we perceive our colleagues, the citizens of Algeria. This is a friendly nation, our strategic partners, so relations should move to a new level," the politician believes.

Volodin conveyed warm greetings from Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with the Algerian leader during his visit.