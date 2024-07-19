CIS ready to expand security cooperation with UN — secretary general

UNITED NATIONS, July 19. /TASS/. CIS countries are ready to expand cooperation with the United Nations to ensure international peace and security, CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev said.

"Countries of the Commonwealth of Independent States are set to continue expanding cooperation and coordination of efforts with UN structures and their executive bodies and are ready to expand fruitful cooperation for the purpose of maintaining international peace, security, and interethnic accord, advocating human rights, promoting economic and social progress," he said via a video link at a UN Security Council meeting dedicated to the United Nations’ cooperation with the CIS, CSTO, and SCO.

He stressed the inadmissibility of using unilateral restrictive measures, including economic sanctions, violating the UN Charter. Lebedev noted that in their speeches the CIS leaders pointed to the need for a multipolar world order, which "excludes double standards and is based on the balance of power and interests of all participants in international relations."

According to Lebedev, CIS countries call for building up mutual trust on the global and regional levels and want to expand cooperation in the humanitarian and economic spheres as well.

The meeting was held as part of Russia’s presidency of the UN Security Council in July. Lebedev stressed that CIS leaders are committed to strengthening the United Nations’ central coordinating role in global efforts toward peace and security.