Ukraine shelled 8 Belgorod Region areas over past day, injuring one man, governor says

MOSCOW, June 4. /TASS/. Ukrainian forces attacked eight areas in the Belgorod Region over the past day, injuring one person, Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"One civilian was wounded as a result of a drone attack near the Pervomaysky settlement. The man with a blast injury and shrapnel wound to the left shoulder went to the district hospital on his own. After receiving medical care, the person was released home for outpatient treatment," Gladkov said.

The most villages - 16 - were shelled in Belgorod District. According to Gladkov, 26 munitions were fired at the district. After the attack was repelled by air defenses, damage was found in the settlements of Maysky, Malinovka, Novosadovy, Razumnoye, Oktyabrsky, Nikolskoye, Olkhovatka, Shishino and Yasnye Zori.

"As a result of the attacks, damaged were 10 houses, 1 outbuilding, 8 cars, 1 unit of special-purpose equipment, 1 social facility, 1 commercial facility, premises of an agricultural enterprise, communications infrastructure facility, gas and electricity supply lines," the governor said.

According to the official, there was an attack by five kamikaze drones on the village of Gruzskoye in the Borisov District. A truck was completely gutted in resulting fire on the premises of an agricultural firm and a gas supply line sustained damage. In the Graivoron Municipal District, attacks damaged a window and a fence in one single-family home, with shrapnel hitting two cars, and damaging a power line.