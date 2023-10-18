Moscow expecting Biden to call for ceasefire during visit to Israel — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Moscow is expecting that US President Joe Biden will call for a ceasefire during his visit to Israel, Russian Ambassador to Tel Aviv Anatoly Viktorov said.

"The main thing is for the focus to not be on ensuring selfish US interests, which is what they have been doing for years, but on easing tensions and establishing a ceasefire. This is what we are expecting from President Biden," he told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

In addition, the Russian envoy noted with regret that the US delegation to the United Nations was behaving "strangely," blocking Moscow’s initiatives calling for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire."

Biden arrived in Israel on October 18. The authorities of the Jewish state are expected to brief him about their security needs, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier during a speech in Tel Aviv.