No more joint events on agenda for Putin, Kim — Kremlin

MOSCOW, September 14. /TASS/. Visiting North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is not scheduled to hold more meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

He answered in the negative to a question about whether Putin and Kim will meet again in the next few days, saying that the program of Kim’s joint events with the Russian president "ended yesterday."

Peskov refused to say how much longer the North Korean leader’s visit would last. "We think it would be impolite for us to speak for the North Korean side. That’s their privilege," he said.

The North Korean leader is visiting Russia at the invitation of the Russian president. On Wednesday, the two leaders met at the Vostochny Spaceport. Putin and Kim had expanded talks with their accompanying delegations and held a one-on-one meeting, too.

Russia is the first country Kim has visited since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, when the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea closed its borders. Kim last visited Russia in April 2019, when the two leaders met for the first time in Vladivostok.