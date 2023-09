NEW DELHI, September 10. /TASS/. The Group of Twenty (G20) leaders will most likely meet virtually towards the end of November, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the G20 summit.

"Prime Minister [of India Narendra] Modi announced today, at the conclusion of the last meeting, that he will convene another G20 summit online, via video conference, before the end of the year. This will most likely happen at the end of November," he stated.