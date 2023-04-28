Shoigu: Weapons transferred to Ukraine end up with terrorists, threaten European stability

NEW DELHI, April 28. /TASS/. Weapons transferred to Ukraine end up in the hands of terrorists, which affects the stability and security of Europe and the world as a whole, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Friday.

"The weapons that are being supplied [to Ukraine] end up on the black market and later fall into into the hands of terrorist organizations, which poses additional risks, especially in view of the allegations of supplies of depleted uranium ammunition to Ukraine," Shoigu said at the SCO (Shanghai Cooperation Organization) Defence Ministers' Meeting taking place in New Delhi.

According to him, "arms deliveries to Kiev only prolong the conflict, lead to new victims and destruction of infrastructure, and eventually boomerang back, affecting the stability in Europe and the world as a whole."