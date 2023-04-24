NATO designed as instrument of confrontation — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. NATO is an instrument of confrontation rather than of peace, a veritable "war machine" approaching Russia’s borders, Russian presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

"NATO is not an instrument of peace; it is an instrument of confrontation. NATO was designed and made this way, as an instrument of confrontation. It is a war machine. And it has been approaching our borders this whole time," he said.

"We were uncomfortable and we warned them and told them: ‘Let us discuss our concerns.’ But they did not want to," he noted, adding that the West is seeking cover up with silence or lies.

"Nevertheless, it was so and we must remember that; we must not forget about it and we must talk about it, and not shy away, to be confident about it," Peskov stressed.