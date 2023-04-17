Denmark has no red lines in arms supplies to Ukraine – Russian Ambassador

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. Danish authorities do not follow any red lines in supplying continuously new armament to Ukraine and do not think of the price of the conflict escalation, Russian Ambassador to Denmark Vladimir Barbin said in an interview with the Izvestiya newspaper.

"Copenhagen firmly believes that the West is able to deliver a military defeat to Russia in Ukraine. Denmark does not take thought of the fate Ukraine and its nationals will face in case of further conflict escalations. Based on such perceptions, Copenhagen at present has no red lines or prohibitions against the transfer of new and new weapons," the Ambassador said.

A special fund amounting to $1 bln has been recently established in Denmark to boost the military aid to Kiev, the diplomat noted.

Denmark has transferred weapons worth $900 mln to Ukraine, including antiship, antitank and air defense missile systems, mortars, armored personnel carriers, drones, and various type of munitions, Barbin said. "The shipment of nineteen Caesar self-propelled artillery units is scheduled in May and Leopard 1 tanks - in summer. An opportunity of supplying F-16 fighter aircraft is being discussed. Danish instructors are training Ukrainian servicemen," he added.