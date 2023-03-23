Russia will not return to Council of Europe — diplomat

MOSCOW, March 24. /TASS/. Over the past year, Russia understood that its decision to quit the Council of Europe was the right thing to do, and will not return to this organization in the future, a senior Russian diplomat has told TASS in an interview.

Director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Department of European Cooperation Nikolay Kobrinets said: "The past year proved to us that we had made the right choice [to quit the Council of Europe]."

"Our ‘divorce’ with Strasbourg is not a whim, it’s a well-thought decision that took a few years to ripe. The Council of Europe of the present day is far from what it used to be back in 1996. Double standards, hypocrisy and Russophobia are its distinctive traits now. Clearly, with the Council of Europe of this kind, our ways have parted," the Russian diplomat said.