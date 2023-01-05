Medvedev sees Russian frigate’s trip as `New Year gift' to NATO

MOSCOW, January 5. /TASS/. The Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov’s entering combat duty on Wednesday should bring anyone who will dare pose a direct threat to Russia to their senses, the Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, Dmitry Medvedev, warned on Thursday.

Medvedev said the frigate carrying Tsirkon hypersonic missiles which began its trip to NATO’s shores yesterday was "a major New Year gift." "Rejoice! [It] will bring anyone posing a direct threat to Russia or our allies to their senses," the politician wrote on Telegram on Thursday.

"We will use force against you, since you refuse to understand what we have been saying," Medvedev warned, adding that Russia will produce more cutting-edge weapons.