CAR police view attempt at Russian House head as terror attack — TV

PRETORIA, December 16. /TASS/. The Central African Republic (CAR) police view the incident that got the head of the Russian House Dmitry Sytyi injured as a terror attack, Al Mayadeen reported Friday citing a police statement.

"The CAR police view the assassination attempt at the head of the Russian House as a terror attack," the statement reads.

Earlier, the embassy said that Sytyi got injured in an explosion of an anonymous parcel sent to his name, adding that he was hospitalized. The embassy security has been reinforced after the incident.